The role of mentorship and networking for women in business is, quite frankly, overlooked. While we aspire for progress in women’s advancement in business, the reality is that we continue to face daily challenges such as gender biases, cultural norms, and structural barriers.

Hence, policy changes and initiatives that encourage diversity, inclusion, and support for female entrepreneurs and professionals are needed to create a more equitable and favourable environment for women in business.

One factor that goes a long way in helping women overcome these obstacles and achieve their full potential is the Mentorship and Networking system. A favourite quote of mine is, “Behind every successful woman is a tribe of other successful women who have her back.”

This quote says everything about the power of mentorship and networking for women. So, how does it benefit female entrepreneurs and professionals?

Guidance and Expertise: Mentors provide practical advice, personalised support, and opportunities for professional development; access to a mentor’s network can open doors to opportunities and resources. By leveraging their knowledge and experience, women can make informed decisions, navigate challenges confidently, and accelerate their career growth. Peer Support and Collaboration: Mentorship and networking provide a platform for women to connect with like-minded professionals, discover job openings, and engage in partnerships and business ventures. These support networks also provide a safe space to discuss and address gender-related challenges in the workplace, inspiring collective advocacy for gender equality and inclusivity. Visibility and Recognition: If you’ve been striving to connect with influential business leaders or close important deals without success, perhaps you need the right circle. Mentorship and networking can open doors to opportunities that may be inaccessible on your own, increasing your visibility and recognition within professional circles and establishing you as a credible and reputable professional. Leveraging Role Models and Inspiration: Mentorship and networking introduce women to inspiring role models who have broken barriers and achieved remarkable success in their fields. This is not only empowering, but exposure to such role models reinforces the belief that ambitious goals are attainable with dedication and the right support network. These role models also help squash imposter syndrome, build confidence, and develop key skills women need to excel in their fields of choice.

In essence, key insights gained from following the journey of these relevant role models could serve as the bedrock of a self-development structure.

This can be done by reading books authored by these individuals, following their podcasts, and exploring the various channels via which they strategically share their wealth of knowledge.

Now, the question is, what support network can YOU be a part of and contribute to?

Being part of a professional community provides access to the resources and opportunities necessary to advance your career and achieve business goals. Sometimes, this community can be in the form of the women you have at your kitchen table, as Michelle Obama describes in the book The Light We Carry. This refers to a group of women who journey with you, champion you, mentor you, and, most importantly, are honest with you.

As women, we have the potential to make a significant impact in our fields and beyond. Engaging in mentorship, networking, and maximising our personal ‘kitchen table’ community is a strategic approach to leverage available tools and support systems to drive this impact.

In conclusion, there’s no greater encouragement than a community of women excelling in the same field as you. Let’s unite to break the barriers that female entrepreneurs and professionals often encounter.

This article was written by Samantha Ifezulike, Head, People & Culture at Jobberman Nigeria.