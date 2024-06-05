Retirement is a much-anticipated phase of life, offering a time of rest and enjoyment after years of hard work. Whether you work a traditional 9-to-5 job or run your own business, the day will come when you want to step back from the daily grind.

For business owners, this means no longer shouldering the full-time burden of running the enterprise, while corporate employees will eventually reach the age when retirement is mandated. Thus, preparing for retirement is essential for everyone.

Understanding how to effectively prepare for retirement becomes increasingly important as you approach retirement age. To help with this crucial planning, Coronation Life Assurance is hosting a free webinar titled: “Retire with Ease: Decoding the Perks of Annuity Plans for a Simple Future.”

This webinar is designed to equip you with the knowledge needed to make informed retirement decisions. You will learn about the benefits and complexities of annuity plans, helping to ensure your financial stability and peace of mind as retirement approaches.

What you can expect:

Engaging Expert Discussions : Hear from industry leaders on strategic retirement planning.

: Hear from industry leaders on strategic retirement planning. Inspiring Real-life Scenarios: Learn from case studies that highlight proactive financial planning.

Learn from case studies that highlight proactive financial planning. Practical Retirement Strategies: Get actionable advice on building financial resilience with annuities.

Get actionable advice on building financial resilience with annuities. Comprehensive Financial Solutions: Explore how our tailored annuity products can secure your future.

Meet our esteemed panelists:

Yeside Kazeem: Immediate Past President, Nigerian Actuarial Society, Non-Executive Director, Tangerine Life Insurance (Keynote Speaker)

Ajibola Sylvester: Former General Manager, Superannuation and Investments, Nigerian Ports Authority (Panelist)

Lanre Jagunlana: Senior Manager, Actuarial and Analytics, African Reinsurance Corporation (Panelist)

Wemimo Akinbisose: Team Lead, Annuity Sales, Coronation Life Assurance Ltd (Panelist)

The event will be moderated by Victory Wilson, a renowned broadcast journalist and communications specialist, ensuring an insightful and engaging experience.

Don’t miss this opportunity to secure a brighter, more stable future.

