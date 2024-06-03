The World Bank has approved a $250 million International Development Association (IDA) credit for Ghana’s Financial Stability Project.

According to a statement from the bank on Monday, this initiative is set to span five years and aligns with Ghana’s Financial Sector Strengthening Strategy (FSSS).

The project aims to enhance financial stability by supporting the recapitalization of viable banks and Specialized Deposit-taking Institutions (SDIs) affected by Ghana’s Domestic Debt Exchange Program (DDEP).

The statement read: “The World Bank today approved a $250 million International Development Association (IDA) credit for a five-year Ghana Financial Stability Project. The project will support Ghana’s Financial Sector Strengthening Strategy (FSSS) by contributing to financial stability through the recapitalization of viable Banks and Specialized Deposit-taking Institutions (SDIs) impacted by Ghana’s Domestic Debt Exchange Program (DDEP).

“The financial system is critical to the functioning of the Ghanaian economy, providing critical services to households, firms, government, and supporting economic growth. To address the severe impact of the DDEP on financial institutions, the Government established the Ghana Financial Sector Stability Fund (GFSF) to provide solvency support to banks, pension funds, insurance companies fund managers and collective investment schemes.

“The Ghana Financial Stability project is expected to immediately benefit eligible undercapitalized but viable banks and SDIs and become accessible to other banks and SDIs that may need support in the future due to potential new losses and providing a backstop against unexpected losses.”

Commenting on the approved loan, Robert R. Taliercio, World Bank Country Director for Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, said: “This project will contribute to Ghana’s financial stability, by providing solvency support to banks and SDIs impacted by the DDEP through the GFSF.

“Through direct support to banks and SDIs, the project will benefit Ghana’s financial sector and the economy by supporting the access of depositors and other financial consumers to savings, payments, and other core financial services provided by adequately capitalized banks and SDIs.”

What You Should Know

While Ghana secures this vital financial support, Nigeria is also on the cusp of receiving approval on significant inflow from the World Bank, with an expected $2.25 billion this month.

Nairametrics earlier reported that the World Bank may approve loans to Nigeria totalling $2.25 billion across two major projects on June 13, 2024 .

According to official documents obtained by Nairametrics, the funds will be distributed between two projects aimed at enhancing Nigeria’s economic stability and resource mobilization capabilities.

The first project, the Nigeria Reforms for Economic Stabilization to Enable Transformation (RESET) Development Policy Financing (DPF), is set to receive $1.5 billion.

The second project, NG Accelerating Resource Mobilization Reforms (ARMOR) Program-for-Results (PforR), has proposed funding of $750 million.

Discussions are currently underway between the World Bank and Nigerian authorities to finalize the terms of these loans. These negotiations are critical as they shape the financial and operational frameworks that will govern the implementation of the projects.

The funds are expected to bolster Nigeria’s efforts in reforming economic policies and enhancing government resource mobilization, essential for the country’s long-term financial sustainability and economic resilience.