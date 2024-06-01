The Government of Germany has launched what it terms as ‘Opportunity Card‘ for skilled individuals outside the European Union (EU) to search for work opportunities in Germany.

The portal where applicants were asked to apply showed Nigeria as one of the countries of residence of intending applicants.

This was announced on Germany’s Federal Foreign Office Consular Services Portal on June 1, 2024.

The Opportunity Card is a residence permit that allows workers from third countries to enter Germany to seek employment.

Third countries are nations that are not part of the European Union.

About Opportunity Card

The Opportunity Card is issued for a period of up to one year but if one finds qualified employment during one’s stay, such a person can obtain a subsequent residence permit for the purpose of further searching (follow-up Opportunity Card) or taking up gainful employment from the local foreigners’ authority in Germany.

The Government stated that when applying, one will need proof that his or her professional qualification is recognised by the state either in Germany or in the country in which it was obtained.

“Proof that you will be able to support yourself for the duration of your stay in Germany can be provided in the form of a blocked account or a declaration of commitment, for example. At least 1,027 euros per month (as of 2024) are generally required.

“During your stay for the purpose of finding a job, you have the opportunity to work up to 20 hours a week in a part-time job. In addition, you can take up trial jobs for up to two weeks at a time to familiarise yourself with potential jobs,” it added.

Eligibility

The following basic requirements must be fulfilled for the Opportunity Card on a points basis among others,

“Completion of a degree or at least two years of training that is recognised by the state in which it was obtained,

“German language skills at least at level A1 or English language skills at least at level B2 of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR),

“Sufficient financial means to cover your living expenses for the duration of your stay in Germany.”

A Guide for Nigerians

For Nigerian applicants, the German government advised they follow up on Germany’s diplomatic mission in Nigeria for a visa.

“You can only apply for your visa at the German mission responsible for you. The responsibility depends on the district in which you reside. If the online application is not available at your competent German mission, please apply for your visa on-site. You will find further information on the website of your German mission,” it stated.

The call by Germany is the latest among foreign countries’ search for expertise around the world.

Reports indicate a substantial increase in the number of Nigerian healthcare workers migrating to countries like the UK, Canada, and the US.