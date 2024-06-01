Geregu Power Plc has entered a partnership with Siemens Energy to expand the capacity of the Geregu 1 power plant in the country.

This was contained in the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited seen by Nairametrics.

The collaboration formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in Berlin on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, aims to enhance sustainable, resilient, and efficient power generation.

It was also to ensure the longevity of assets to support the growth and sustainability of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

The statement reads:

“Geregu Power Plc and Siemens Energy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly develop solutions for capacity expansion at the Geregu power plant towards ensuring sustainable, resilient and efficient power generation.

The initiative is to safeguard the longevity of assets aimed at supporting the growth and sustainability of the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI)”.

According to the statement, during the ceremony, representatives from both companies discussed and proposed several solutions, including upgrading the Geregu 1 Power Plant from its current capacity of 435MW to 500MW.

Plan to establish combined-cycle operations

They also plan to establish combined cycle operations to generate an additional 200MW and construct new builds with lower emission turbines to add 500MW, thereby creating Geregu 3.

The company noted that these initiatives will bring Geregu Power Plc’s overall nameplate capacity to 1200MW.

Power output

The company noted that the initiatives are targeted at higher power output, improved efficiency, lower emissions, higher flexibility, longer equipment life span and maximizing shareholder value through increased earnings.

According to the statement signed by the Company Secretary, Mr. Akinleye Olagbende, Chairman Board of Directors of Geregu Power Plc, Mr. Femi Otedola led the Geregu Power Plc team while Mr. Dietmar Siersdorfer, Managing Director of Middle East and Africa led the Siemens Energy Team.

The company closed the trading day on Friday, May 31, 2024, at N1,000.00 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). Geregu Power Plc began the year with a share price of N399.00 and has since gained 151% on the price valuation.

Note: This story was updated to capture the increase in the company’s generation capacity to 1,200MW.