Johnvents Group, a leading African agribusiness and manufacturing group, has announced the launch of Johnvents Industries DMCC, its new global commodity trading company based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

This strategic expansion positions Johnvents Group to further its mission of transforming agricultural and economic development on a global scale.

According to Sanjay Purohit, the Head of Business of Johnvents Industries DMCC, UAE, “Johnvents Industries DMCC operates as the international trading subsidiary of Johnvents Group, specializing in sourcing and trading premium agricultural commodities across over 20 countries in Africa, Asia and Europe while remaining dedicated to promoting responsible farming practices and sustainable sourcing throughout our operations.”

“Johnvents Industries DMCC commodities portfolio includes soybeans, soybean oil, palm oil, sesame seeds, rubber, cocoa-based products, and more. With origin countries primarily in Africa, Johnvents Industries DMCC operates a global network, serving customers worldwide.” Sanjay explained

John Alamu, the founder and group managing director of Johnvents Group said that the launch of Johnvents Industries DMCC signifies a commitment to expanding access to premium agricultural commodities for global markets, promoting sustainable farming practices, and connecting farmers with broader opportunities.

In his words, “Our presence in the UAE allows us to leverage a strategic location and robust infrastructure to expand our reach and impact. We are constantly thinking of ways to achieve our vision of transforming the agribusiness landscape to drive economic prosperity in Africa and beyond and this move is in service of that goal. With origin countries mainly in Africa, Johnvents DMCC was set up to operate a global aggregation network connecting farmers and critical output to broader opportunities for greater value.”