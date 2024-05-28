Nairametrics Financial Advocates Ltd (NFAL), The Economic Forum Series® (EFS), and DiGiComm Enterprises Ltd are pleased to announce a strategic alliance that will enhance the organization and hosting of high-profile events in the fields of financial literacy, media, and strategic communications.

This partnership aims to leverage the unique strengths of each organization to provide thought leadership, innovative solutions, and impactful events that benefit stakeholders across various sectors.

Strategic Partnership Overview

The strategic alliance agreement, signed on May 8, 2024, formalizes a joint venture relationship among NFAL, EFS, and DiGiComm Enterprises.

This partnership will facilitate the co-branding and joint organization of events, ensuring a seamless blend of expertise and resources. Each party will contribute significantly to the alliance, bringing their unique capabilities and experience to the table.

Nairametrics will utilize its extensive reach and influence in financial media to provide research support, publicity, and live broadcast services. EFS will lead in conceptualizing and curating commercially successful thought leadership conferences and strategic content.

DiGiComm Enterprises will manage all media activities and event logistics, ensuring a smooth and professional execution.

Key Objectives

The primary objective of this strategic alliance revolves around providing enhanced value, improved services, innovative solutions through expanded offerings, enhancing customer experience and overall, creating comprehensive solutions to increase stakeholders’ trust and credibility through:

Co-Branding : Using the EFS and Nairametrics brand names and logos on all correspondence.

: Using the EFS and Nairametrics brand names and logos on all correspondence. Event Organization : Jointly organizing and hosting events, including periodic conferences and new initiatives.

: Jointly organizing and hosting events, including periodic conferences and new initiatives. Revenue Generation : Collaborative efforts in marketing, sales, and sponsorship management to maximize revenue.

: Collaborative efforts in marketing, sales, and sponsorship management to maximize revenue. Content Development : Leveraging research support for content creation and post-event reports.

: Leveraging research support for content creation and post-event reports. Media and Publicity: Ensuring extensive media coverage, live streaming, and promotion across various platforms.

Comments from the CEOs

Ugodre Obi-Chukwu, CEO of Nairametrics, commented on the partnership: “This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone for Nairametrics. By combining our strengths with EFS and DiGiComm Enterprises, we aim to deliver unparalleled value to our audience and stakeholders. Together, we will foster financial literacy and thought leadership in Nigeria and beyond.”

Jude Ndu, CEO of Economic Forum Media Limited, added: “We are thrilled to join forces with Nairametrics and DiGiComm Enterprises. This collaboration will enable us to amplify our impact and reach, curating events that inspire innovation and drive meaningful change. Our combined expertise will ensure the success of this partnership and the events we will host together.”

Ukaobisike Uzoije, CEO of DiGiComm Enterprises Ltd, also shared his enthusiasm: “Partnering with Nairametrics and EFS is a tremendous opportunity for DiGiComm Enterprises. Our expertise in media coordination and event management will complement the strengths of our partners, creating an exceptional experience for all participants. We look forward to a successful and fruitful collaboration.”

About the Partners

Nairametrics Financial Advocates Ltd (NFAL) is a leading financial media and advocacy company in Nigeria, known for its dedication to financial literacy and information dissemination.

The Economic Forum Series® (EFS), a platform by Economic Forum Media Limited, specializes in curating thought leadership conferences and strategic content to influence policy, innovation, and change impact.

DiGiComm Enterprises Ltd is a premier media, event, and public relations company, offering comprehensive media and event support services.

Conclusion

This strategic alliance is poised to set new standards in the organization and hosting of events in Nigeria. By pooling resources and expertise, NFAL, EFS, and DiGiComm Enterprises are committed to delivering exceptional value and fostering a culture of innovation and excellence.

