History is set to repeat itself once again as the Nigerian Economics Students’ Association (NESA), the University of Lagos Chapter, will play host to students and staff of the university community in the ninth edition of its brainchild annual student conference called The Expedition Conference (TEC).

The Expedition Conference is an annual socio-academic conference strategically designed by the Nigerian Economics Students’ Association (NESA), UNILAG Chapter, to develop Leadership, Intellectual, Flexibility, and Entrepreneurial (L. I. F. E) skills in various fields of study.

The main objective of the conference is to allow organizations, professionals, and relevant stakeholders to interact with intelligent and resilient students to discuss and address key issues regarding education, leadership, and entrepreneurship and provide practical and global career information on the dynamics of the workplace.

Past speakers at The Expedition Conference include His Excellency Engr. Seyi Makinde, Chinwe Egwim, Kunle Elebute, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Dr Joe Abah, Babatunde Gbadamosi, Fisayo Fosudo, Innocent Idibia (2face), Funke Akindele, IK Osadioduwa, Kemi Smallz, Bayo Rotimi, Dr. Tunde Lemo and other coveted personalities across all spheres of life.

The Expedition Conference (TEC) 9.0, themed “Catalyst: Igniting Potential and Seizing Future Opportunities” was fashioned to recognize the vital roles of increasing potential amongst students, and their chances of modern life changes and discovery of new opportunities. In this light, TEC 9.0 is set to inspire students to discover their innermost potential through exploration, inspiration, and awakening.

This year’s ninth edition is scheduled on Thursday, 23rd May 2023, at 9am at the J.F. Ade Ajayi Auditorium, University of Lagos, with its Keynote Speaker being the Chairman of Chams Ltd, Mr Ademola Aladekomo, amongst others.

Other speakers expected to grace the event include Toke Makinwa, Mr Macaroni, Jola Ayeye, Daniel Ogunlolu, Chidi Nwaogu, Yinka Arewa, Temilade Aduroja, Laolu Obende, Olufemi Oladehin, Yinka Arewa, Solomon Esenyi, Ruby Ihekweme, Temi Asikhia, amongst others. These speakers will discuss diverse topics ranging from technology, finance, entertainment and entrepreneurship.

The conference, which has now grown to an annual social economic gathering, promises to deliver another memorable edition that would create a lifelong impact on students and staff of the University of Lagos and other NESA Associations within and outside Lagos State invited to grace the event.

This year’s edition is proudly sponsored by Lotus Bank, Itel, Pepsi, Amstel Malt, and Indomie, amongst others.