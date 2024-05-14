The 2024 edition of the Taiwan Trade Business Forum, organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), concluded successfully on May 13th at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel in Lagos, Nigeria.

The forum aimed to enhance bilateral trade ties between Taiwan and Nigeria and explore new business opportunities.

The forum attracted a prominent audience, including His Excellency Andy Yih-Ping Liu, Taiwanese Ambassador to Nigeria; representatives from Taiwan Trade Centre Lagos, the overseas branch of TAITRA; Olusola Obadimu, Director-General of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA); Collins Nwosu, Trade Ambassador, International Trade Facilitation Association (ITFA); esteemed Nigerian dignitaries; and members of the press.

This gathering facilitated a platform for Taiwanese companies to showcase their products and expertise. Informative presentations and discussions sparked valuable dialogue, while productive networking sessions fostered potential partnerships and collaborations.

Taiwan is a powerhouse in the global manufacturing sector, recognized as the world’s 17th largest exporter and importer of merchandise, according to the World Trade Organization in 2022. This leading position is attributed to a strong focus on innovation and technological advancement, particularly in the fields of information and communication technology (ICT).

The Taiwan Business Forum in Lagos exemplifies Taiwan’s dedication to expanding its global reach and ensuring continued visibility for its top-tier exporters.

In his opening remarks, Cris Lin, a representative from TAITRA, spoke on the importance of building closer trade ties between Taiwan and Nigeria. “The main point of promoting trade between Nigeria and Taiwan is to bring awareness of Taiwanese products to Nigerian consumers. Our products are known for striking a perfect balance between a reasonable price and excellent quality, which Nigerian consumers prefer,” he stated.

His Excellency Andy Yih-Ping Liu, the Taiwanese Ambassador to Nigeria, further emphasized the significance of bilateral relations. “Taiwan’s population is roughly the size of Lagos State, but we lack the natural resources abundant in Nigeria. Conversely, Nigeria’s strength lies in its resources, while Taiwan’s advantage lies in its human capital. We believe a symbiotic relationship, combining our strengths, can lead to a powerful trade partnership,” he stated.

Nine leading Taiwanese companies participated in the forum, including Well Electronics Co. Ltd, Lien Chiny Enterprise Co. Ltd, Easywell Water Systems Inc., Mobiletron Electronics Co. Ltd, Ou-Dean Foods Factory Co. Ltd, Yu Tong Steel Co. Ltd, Shuz Tung Machinery Industrial Co. Ltd, Globe Industries Corporation, and Voltronic Power Technology Corp. These companies are renowned for their high-quality products, cutting-edge technologies, and established reputations in the Taiwanese and international markets.

Olusola Obadimu, Director-General of NACCIMA, commented on the benefits of working with Taiwanese companies. He said, “I have only good things to say about Taiwan, and I urge everyone here to see that working with Taiwanese companies will benefit us. We can’t lose, and you’re sure of the qualities you will get.”

The forum showcased Taiwan’s excellence in technology and products, further demonstrating the strength and competitiveness of Taiwan’s manufacturing industry. The advanced technology and high-quality products offered by Taiwanese companies have the potential to support Nigeria’s industrial and manufacturing development significantly. Through this strategic collaboration, Nigeria can leverage these advancements to propel its economic growth and solidify its position as a leading African economy.

