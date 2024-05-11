Sam Adegobye was excited when he got admission to study for his master’s degree at a university in northern England. His family felt it was a prayer answered. A thanksgiving service was held, which attracted friends and well-wishers from across Nigeria.

One week later, Adegboyega, 23, travelled for his studies.

However, things eventually turned sour six months after the fun fare. The young Adegboyega returned to Nigeria to the chagrin of parents and friends. On enquiry, it was found that he had entered into an arrangement with the university and reneged.

He was supposed to pay part of his school fees every month but missed it four times, forcing the university to remove him from the list of students. Dejected, the first-class graduate of Economics returned and nearly became suicidal.

Many prospective applicants from Nigeria often overlook errors that can jeopardize their university admissions abroad or cause complications at the start of their studies.

Recognizing and avoiding these mistakes is therefore crucial throughout the application process.

There are 11 common mistakes to avoid when applying to study at an international institution.

According to Taiwo Okanlawon, a medical doctor and travel blogger, here are the things to avoid when making an application to a school abroad:

1. Overlooking financial planning

With the rising cost of living, even wealthy individuals can find themselves financially strained abroad. Carefully planning your budget to include tuition, living expenses, and unexpected costs is crucial.

2. Incomplete research

Failure in applications often stems from insufficient research. Applicants sometimes remain unsure about their study focus, destination, visa requirements, scholarship opportunities, and application fees. It’s vital to thoroughly research your intended program and university to ensure they meet your academic and personal aspirations and prevent future regrets.

3. Lack of guidance

Attempting to navigate the application process alone often leads to mistakes. It’s beneficial to consult with admissions experts who can provide valuable assistance.

4. Missing deadlines

Most international universities have strict deadlines due to the high volume of applications. It’s alarming how many prospective students miss these deadlines. Remembering your application, scholarship, and standardized test deadlines is crucial, so setting reminders and alarms is advisable. This also includes deadlines for school fees if such an arrangement exists for you.

5. Neglecting to showcase extracurricular achievements

Many applicants fail to emphasize their extracurricular activities. Highlighting involvement in clubs, community service, or leadership roles is essential to present a well-rounded profile.

6. Incomplete application

Submitting incomplete applications or incorrect documents is a surprisingly common mistake. Ensure every part of your application is complete, including all necessary documents, transcripts, and a well-crafted personal statement.

7. Ignoring visa requirements

Linked to the need for thorough research, understanding and adhering to visa requirements are essential. Delays in obtaining a visa can hinder your study plans abroad.

8. Ignoring social media presence

Nowadays, your online presence can impact your application. It’s important to ensure that your social media profiles reflect the professional image you wish to convey.

9. Not finding appropriate accommodation in advance

Securing accommodation before arriving in a new country is crucial. It’s important to arrange a comfortable and affordable place to stay to avoid the stress of finding accommodation upon arrival.

10. Not preparing enough for interviews

Being unprepared for interviews can undermine your entire application. Adequate preparation is key to ensuring you don’t negate all your hard work.

11. Ignoring post-graduation opportunities

It’s wise to consider your prospects after graduation. Investigate job opportunities, work permits, and visa regulations in your study destination to better prepare for your future.