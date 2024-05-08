President/GCEO of Transcorp Group, Dr. Owen D. Omogiafo, OON has been recognized as one of the most influential people of African descent (MIPAD)’s Global Top 100 Futurist & Innovators List.

The list recognises individuals who have made remarkable contributions to shaping the future and pioneering innovative solutions within their respective fields.

The announcement of the recognition comes as Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp Group) released its Q1 2024 results, which showed impressive growth on all indices. Profit before tax (PBT) grew year-on-year (YoY) by 1,475 percent to N45.7 billion in the first quarter of 2024 (Q1’24) from N2.9 billion in the corresponding period of 2023. The company also reported a 173 percent YoY growth in revenue to N88.6 billion in Q1’24 from N32.4 billion in Q1’ 23.

The Company’s continuous growth and impressive results year after year are testament to Omogiafo’s visionary leadership. Transcorp Group has experienced significant growth and expansion under Omogiafo’s leadership having taken up leadership during a difficult time, as the world grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic. However, she has led the Group and its subsidiaries, including Transcorp Power, Transafam Power, and Transcorp Hotels Plc back to the path of exponential growth and profitability.

Transcorp Group’s shares ended 2023 as one of the best-performing stocks of the year. The impressive growth has continued in 2024.

Dr. Owen Omogiafo’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and social responsibility has made a positive impact on the lives of millions of people across Africa, in line with Transcorp Group’s purpose of improving lives and transforming Africa. The MIPAD recognition, is therefore, timely, as Omogiafo’s Transcorp releases another impressive result, reinforcing the Company’s position as a leading conglomerate in the country, and highlighting Owen Omogiafo’s transformational leadership.

The MIPAD recognition is a global initiative that identifies and celebrates outstanding individuals of African descent who are making a positive impact in their communities and the world at large. Dr. Omogiafo’s inclusion in this prestigious list is a well-deserved honour, acknowledging her tireless efforts to drive economic growth, social progress, and environmental sustainability in Africa.

The Transcorp President has been recognised by many local and international bodies for her contributions to Nigeria and Africa’s socioeconomic growth, including a national award that was bestowed on her by the Federal Government of Nigeria last year.