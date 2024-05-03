Ride-hailing platform, Uber, has said its drivers in Nigeria will now be able to access their earnings daily as opposed to the weekly access being granted before now.

The company announced this in a statement released on Friday, adding that this is made possible through its Flex Pay wallet.

Until the latest developments, all the ride-hailing platforms operate weekly payouts. Uber’s main rival in Nigeria, Bolt, stated on its website that a payment cycle runs from Monday to the following Sunday. According to the company, drivers, who are due to receive a payout, get the funds during the first half of the following week.

However, Uber said the decision to change to a weekly payout was based on feedback from its drivers.

“Rather than receiving their earnings once a week, drivers will now be able to opt in to receive their earnings every day, enabling them to meet their personal obligations in a more timely manner,” the company said in its statement.

Other changes

In addition, Uber said drivers on the platform will now get Upfront Destination and Upfront Fares, which give them more visibility over the destination of a trip request and the expected fare, respectively.

According to the company, these details will help drivers decide whether to accept a trip request. It added that the amount drivers see upfront is calculated using several factors, including base fares, estimated trip length and duration, pickup distance, and surge pricing. Both these features have been rolled out to drivers across all products nationwide.

Commenting on the new features Country Manager, Uber Nigeria, Tope Akinwumi, said:

“Earners are at the heart of our business and we have a comprehensive approach to taking their feedback on board.

“This leads us to constantly innovate to develop solutions that enhance their experience while operating on the platform. We are therefore pleased to roll out these new features that will give drivers improved choice over the trips they opt to take daily on the platform”

Akinwunmi added that the company has added several safety features to its platform, including Audio Recording, Real-Time ID checks, Rider Verification, and an in-app Emergency Button. He said Uber, which arrived in Nigeria in 2014, has been investing in key safety measures to enhance safety for riders and drivers.