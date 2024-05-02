On April 30th, industry leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs gathered at the prestigious Lagos Oriental for a pivotal event hosted by Oradian, the leading provider of core banking software for emerging markets.

The event served as a platform to delve into the rapidly evolving landscape of financial technology (fintech) and uncover the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of the sector.

The event kicked off with a thought-provoking keynote address by Uzoma Dozie, founder of Sparkle and former CEO of Diamond Bank. Drawing from his extensive experience in banking and fintech, Dozie emphasized the importance of collaboration between traditional banks and fintechs to drive innovation and create value for Nigerians. His insights set the stage for a dynamic panel discussion featuring key influencers in finance and technology.

The panel, comprised of Uzoma Dozie, Babatunde Akin Moses (CEO of Sycamore.ng), Henry Obiekea (MD of Fairmoney), and Antonio Separovic (Co-founder and CEO of Oradian), explored the theme of Frontier Horizons – Diversifying Revenue, Mitigating Risks, and Expanding Internationally.

The discussion aimed to empower attendees with the knowledge and insights necessary to navigate disruptive times effectively. Key points covered the current state of the fintech ecosystem in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa, regulatory frameworks fostering innovation while ensuring stability, risk mitigation strategies including cybersecurity and compliance, revenue diversification for resilience, identifying expansion opportunities outside Nigeria, market entry approaches, technological innovation leveraging blockchain and AI, building trust and adoption of fintech solutions, tailoring solutions for local needs, and sustaining growth within Nigeria by focusing on underserved segments and product innovation.

The event fostered networking and knowledge sharing among attendees, creating an atmosphere of collaboration and empowerment. Oradian remains committed to contributing to the sector and empowering others to drive disruptive change. With a decade-long presence in Nigeria and partnerships with industry leaders such as FairMoney, Creditville, DEC, and Umba, Oradian is poised to lead the way in advancing fintech innovation.

