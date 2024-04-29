ChatGPT maker, OpenAI, has signed a partnership deal with the UK’s Financial Times (FT) to allow the AI company to use its content to train AI models and collaborate on developing new AI products and features.

Financial Times disclosed this in a statement released on Monday. According to the company, through the partnership, ChatGPT users will be able to see select attributed summaries, quotes, and links to FT journalism in response to relevant queries.

The content deal with the publishing firm comes amid a court case instituted by the New York Times accusing OpenAI of using its published works to train ChatGPT. Earlier, the AI company had signed a similar deal with German publisher, Axel Springer, the AP, Le Monde, and Prisa Media in France and Spain respectively.

Leveraging AI technology

In addition to the deal, FT said it became a customer of ChatGPT Enterprise earlier this year, purchasing access for all FT employees to ensure its teams are well-versed in the technology and can benefit from the creativity and productivity gains made possible by OpenAI’s tools.

Commenting on the deal, FT Group CEO, John Ridding, said:

“This is an important agreement in a number of respects. It recognizes the value of our award-winning journalism and will give us early insights into how content is surfaced through AI.

“We have long been a leader in news media innovation, pioneering the subscription model and engagement technologies, and this partnership will help keep us at the forefront of developments in how people access and use information.

“Apart from the benefits to the FT, there are broader implications for the industry. It’s right, of course, that AI platforms pay publishers for the use of their material.

“OpenAI understands the importance of transparency, attribution, and compensation – all essential for us. At the same time, it’s clearly in the interests of users that these products contain reliable sources.”

AI and news platforms

Commenting on the partnership, the COO of OpenAI, Brad Lightcap, expressed enthusiasm that the deal is about using AI to empower journalists and publishing firms.

“Our partnership and ongoing dialogue with the FT is about finding creative and productive ways for AI to empower news organizations and journalists, and enrich the ChatGPT experience with real-time, world-class journalism for millions of people around the world,” he said.

Last December the New York Times had alleged that its copyrighted content was used by the AI giant to train models without a license. OpenAI disputes that, however, the latest deals with publishers are targeted at reducing the risks of further lawsuits from publishers. This also mean extra revenue for publishers, who are partnering with the AI company for the use of their content.