FMDQ Group Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi as the Group Chairman of the Board, effective Friday, April 26, 2024.

The Group in a press statement seen by Nairametrics said the appointment follows the retirement of the fourth Chairman, Dr. Kingsley Obiora, effective September 2023.

Mr. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise, having held key leadership positions in the private, public, and international development sectors.

Profile of Muhammad Sani

According to the statement, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Currently, serves as the Deputy Governor of the Economic Policy Directorate at the Central Bank of Nigeria, overseeing critical aspects of economic policy and development.

He commenced his career in the banking sector and transitioned to public service, holding significant positions in the Government of Kaduna State, serving as the Commissioner of Economic Planning and Budget and subsequently as the Chief of Staff to the State Governor.

Additionally, he served as the Chairman of the Infrastructure Council overseeing the largest infrastructure expansion in the State’s history and coordinated economic and social infrastructure portfolios across the twenty-three (23) Local Government Areas of the State.

Furthermore, he previously served as a Member of the World Bank Expert Advisory Council and as a Policy Adviser at the Executive Office of the United Nations Secretary-General in New York. Mr. Abdullahi has also contributed his expertise to organisations such as Athal Consulting Limited, the Carter Center, and the National Democratic Institute.

His ongoing doctoral research at the Henley Business School, Reading University, United Kingdom, focuses on Global Value Chains, Informality, and Development in Sub-Saharan Africa.

What Abdullahi

Speaking on his appointment, Mr. Abdullahi stated that FMDQ Group has established itself as a beacon of innovation and excellence in the Nigerian financial markets since its inception just over ten (10) years ago.

“It is an absolute honour for me to join this significantly important financial market infrastructure, and I am committed not only to maintaining this legacy but also enhancing it to meet the evolving demands of our time.

This appointment provides further opportunity to contribute more profoundly to an institution that plays a pivotal role in the economic development of our nation. Together with my esteemed colleagues on the Board, I am excited to steer FMDQ Group and its markets to new heights of success and transformation,” he said.

What FMDQ Group said

In congratulating Mr. Abdullahi, and Mr. Bola Onadele. Koko, Chief Executive Officer, of FMDQ Group, said, that the entire FMDQ ecosystem is delighted to welcome Mr. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi on board.

“We are confident that his wealth of experience and illustrious expertise make him more than capable of leading our organisation to greater heights of growth and excellence.

His appointment signifies FMDQ Group’s commitment to maintaining strong governance and strategic leadership as it continues to drive innovation and development across the Nigerian financial markets.

We extend our warmest congratulations to Mr. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi on his new role and express our gratitude to Dr. Kingsley Obiora, OFR, for his significant contributions during his tenure,” he said.