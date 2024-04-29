Nairametrics held its monthly economic webinar on Saturday with the theme “Exploring Solutions for Nigeria’s Energy Sector.” The webinar, which was hosted by Samuel Oyekanmi, included the following panelists: Professor Yemi Oke, a renowned expert in energy economics, and Mr. Olabode Sowunmi, CEO of Cabtree Limited, an industry leader in energy infrastructure.
Key highlights of the webinar include:
- Professor Yemi Oke emphasized the critical need for decentralization of the grid system to achieve an efficient power transmission network in Nigeria.
- Concerns about grid reliance were highlighted, with a call for stakeholders to engage in discussions on distribution models to address the challenges.
- The importance of collaboration among all stakeholders through partnerships and investment in renewable energy sources was stressed.
- Mr. Olabode Sowunmi shed light on the financial challenges across the energy value chain, advocating for a focus on technical challenges over political considerations.
- Attention was drawn to operational losses and the necessity for realistic pricing to attract much-needed investors.
Click on the video to watch this very informative discourse on the Nigerian energy space.
