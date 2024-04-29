Nairametrics held its monthly economic webinar on Saturday with the theme “Exploring Solutions for Nigeria’s Energy Sector.” The webinar, which was hosted by Samuel Oyekanmi, included the following panelists: Professor Yemi Oke, a renowned expert in energy economics, and Mr. Olabode Sowunmi, CEO of Cabtree Limited, an industry leader in energy infrastructure.

Key highlights of the webinar include:

Professor Yemi Oke emphasized the critical need for decentralization of the grid system to achieve an efficient power transmission network in Nigeria. Concerns about grid reliance were highlighted, with a call for stakeholders to engage in discussions on distribution models to address the challenges. The importance of collaboration among all stakeholders through partnerships and investment in renewable energy sources was stressed. Mr. Olabode Sowunmi shed light on the financial challenges across the energy value chain, advocating for a focus on technical challenges over political considerations. Attention was drawn to operational losses and the necessity for realistic pricing to attract much-needed investors.

Click on the video to watch this very informative discourse on the Nigerian energy space.