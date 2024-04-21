The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has denied allegations of irregular staff recruitment by the leadership of its Registrar-General/CEO, Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, SAN.

The rebuttal was released in a statement via its X page on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

A number of reports online(not Nairametrics) stated a senior official in CAC accused the Registrar of employing over 100 graduates from from his home state of Bauchi.

The Registrar was alleged to have violated the Federal Character Principle by allegedly failing to facilitate the recruitment of employees from the South West or North Central regions.

CAC’s response

In CAC’s statement signed by its management, Nigerians were asked to disregard the allegations.

It maintained the Commission followed due process to regularise the status of contract staff inherited by the present management and injected fresh hands to meet up with the present administration’s target deliverables.

The statement reads,

“On assumption of office on October 16, 2023, the Registrar-General/CEO of the CAC Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, SAN, was confronted with a myriad of challenges, including a backlog of promotions and other welfare-related issues.

“In his wisdom and desire to improve the welfare and well-being of the hardworking CAC workforce, the Registrar-General swiftly resolved and concluded the abandoned 2022 promotion examination upon approval from the supervisory authority as required by the laws of the land.

“During the exercise, many qualified candidates were promoted to the executive and non-executive cadres in accordance with the provisions of the law.

“The measure is also in line with the Commission’s determination to ensure timely and prompt responses to customer complaints and inquiries in line with global best practices.

“As a law-abiding government agency under the leadership of a senior member of the bar, the Commission would never embark on all these groundbreaking processes without due approvals and certifications from relevant agencies established to enforce compliance.”

“The Hussaini Magaji-led CAC therefore remains resolute and committed to ensuring the progress and development of the Commission in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The CAC remains committed to ensuring prompt and efficient service delivery, irrespective of malicious attempts to distract its progress.”

What you should know

The CAC is a federal government agency that regulates the formation and management of companies in Nigeria.

The 1999 constitution directs that employment into the civil service be based on Federal Character, reflecting the variety of Nigeria’s ethnic groups.