In a momentous occasion held on Tuesday 16th of April in Ibadan, Oyo State, real estate stakeholders from across Southwest Nigeria gathered to participate in the election of key representatives for the Real Estate Developer Association of Nigeria (REDAN), Oyo State Chapter.

Among the distinguished candidates vying for leadership positions, Dr. Victor Adegbile emerged as the newly elected Financial Secretary of the esteemed association.

Dr. Victor Adegbile, renowned as the CEO of Land Republic Ltd., a prominent real estate investment finance company headquartered in Lagos, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role. His victory underscores a commitment to advancing the interests of the real estate community in Oyo State and driving sustainable growth within the industry.

The election process, characterized by transparency and enthusiastic participation, exemplified the dedication of real estate stakeholders to uphold the principles of accountability and progress. As stakeholders deliberated and cast their votes, anticipation filled the air, reflecting a collective determination to select individuals capable of guiding the association towards greater achievements.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Victor Adegbile expressed profound gratitude for the trust and confidence bestowed upon him by fellow members. He articulated his vision to enhance financial transparency, foster collaborative initiatives, and promote inclusive growth within the real estate landscape of Oyo State. Dr. Adegbile’s leadership is poised to inspire innovation, promote professionalism, and uphold the values of excellence within the real estate community.

The election of Dr. Victor Adegbile as Financial Secretary heralds a new chapter of progress and prosperity for the Real Estate Developer Association of Nigeria, Oyo State Chapter. With a dedicated leadership team and united efforts from stakeholders, the association is poised to make significant strides in shaping the trajectory of the real estate sector in Southwest Nigeria.

The Real Estate Developer Association of Nigeria, Oyo State Chapter, extends heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Victor Adegbile on his well-deserved election. The association looks forward to embarking on a journey of collective growth and success under his esteemed leadership.