The Lagos State Government has commenced the 2024 Lateef Jakande Fellowship for young Nigerian graduates.

Launched by Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the fellowship is designed to cultivate future leaders by providing them with essential skills to influence public service positively and instill strong ethical and leadership values through direct mentoring and practical training.

Nairametrics learns that participants will gain direct experience in state governance, engage in discussions with distinguished leaders across various sectors, and experience domestic and international policy-related trips.

The program is a one-year fully funded, program which offers transformative, non-partisan, merit-based leadership and employment opportunities for young Nigerians keen on making an impact.

Eligibility requirements

Applicants must:

Be Nigerian citizens

Have at least 3 years of work experience

Be under 35 years old

Hold at least a bachelor’s degree

Have completed NYSC or have an exemption letter

Fellowship details and benefits

The fellowship will feature various programs such as:

Work Experience: Fellows will shadow members of the Lagos State Cabinet on a rotational basis after the first 6 months.

Leadership Development: This includes a series of brown-bag sessions, fireside chats, leadership seminars, personalized coaching, and continuous feedback.

Community Service: Fellows must undertake a high-impact leadership project aimed at transforming their community. Additionally, they will collaborate on a major annual project to enhance the lives of Lagosians, to be completed within the year.

Fellowship Network: The program aims to build a network of promising young leaders through formal and informal peer coaching, fostering unity, social consciousness, and a shared vision.

Application process

To apply for the Lagos State Fellowship Program, applicants must follow these steps:

Visit the fellowship’s website by clicking the provided button.

Complete the online application form.

Successful candidates will be invited to take a Computer-Based Test.

Applicants will then submit an essay to assess their written communication skills.

Shortlisted candidates will undergo a competency-based interview.

Selected applicants will be invited for induction into the program.

Apply here before the deadline on June 25,2024.