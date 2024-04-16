The Atelier Ludwigsburg-Paris, a flagship European co-production training, is inviting non-EU national creatives and filmmakers to apply for its 2024-2025 program.

Nairametrics learns that the program is supported by funding from the European Union’s Media programme under CREATIVE EUROPE, along with contributions from the French and German governments, Baden-Württemberg state, and the Franco-German Youth Office.

The program aims to shape the future of film production and distribution internationally which serves as a gateway to honing skills, building networks, and contributing to European cinema, offering prospective candidates a chance to step into the heart of European cinema collaboration and industry networking.

About the program

The duration of the program is one year, during which aspiring film producers and distributors will delve deep into the intricacies of project development, film financing, production, distribution and sales

The curriculum spans multiple locations, including Ludwigsburg, Paris, London (in partnership with the National Film and Television School), and prominent film festivals like Clermont-Ferrand, Berlin and Cannes. Notably, participants also engage in a short film co-production with partners Arte and SWR, adding practical experience to their theoretical knowledge.

The programme attracts a diverse faculty of industry experts, including producers, distributors, directors, authors and film composers from across Europe and beyond. This blend of expertise ensures a comprehensive learning experience and invaluable networking opportunities for participants.

Each year, Atelier Ludwigsburg-Paris produces a series of nine short films based on a common theme, showcasing the collaborative efforts between budding filmmakers from Ludwigsburg and Paris.

These films not only grace prestigious festival stages but also reach wider audiences through platforms like ARTE Cinema, strengthening the program’s impact on the global film landscape.

Application

Applications can be made here before the May 31 deadline.