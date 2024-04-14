The founder/Group CEO of Interswitch, Mr. Mitchell Elegbe has said that most fintech businesses in Nigeria may never become profitable because they started on the wrong footing by providing some services for free.

Elegbe stated this on Saturday during the 4th edition of the Doing Business in Nigeria Conference (DNBC) in Lagos. According to him, the idea of using free services to win market share will be the bane of many fintechs because they would not be able to monetize the same services later.

“You don’t give a poor man something for free and then the next day you want to come charging for it. He will insult you.

“He will tell you, you should have left me where I was before. So this idea that I can win market share by giving you something to use for free, then one day, I can monetize it, you had better be sure your unit economics is right because you may never be able to monetize it.

“And that is why a lot of fintechs today will never become profitable,” he said.

Profitability is key

Highlighting the peculiarities of running a business in Nigeria during his keynote presentation at the Conference, the Interswitch MD said getting to profitability should be the most important thing for every business. Addressing the gathering of young businessmen and women from across Nigeria, Elegbe said:

“Getting profitable is what you must love to do and what that basically means is that you must get your unit economics right from the onset.

“If you miss that it’s better to do something small, become profitable with it, and begin to scale sustainably.”

He also advised business owners to go beyond their formal education and learn from the ‘streets.’ According to him, the study of the streets would help business owners understand the behaviors of their customers.

“The MBAs are important, they’re necessary but they’re not sufficient. What kills most businesses are the things you did not learn in school that you have to deal with, especially, if you went to school abroad because most of the examples or cases you did have no relevance to your local environment,” he said.

Why startups are failing

Elegbe said many Nigerian startups are failing because they rely heavily on fundraising without considering the peculiarities of their operating environment. According to him, startups in Nigeria are in the Tropical Savanah and should not compare themselves with those in Silicon Valley.

While noting that the current funding slowdown is affecting a lot of companies that had hoped to continue to raise funds, Elegbe said he got wind of what was to come two years ago when he was traveling around the world looking for investors.

“Two years ago, I went around the whole world, talking to investors, and everyone told me they were not investing in Nigeria. A lot of my fintech partners did not know because they were not on that journey. But I knew two years before that money was not going to come.

“A lot of companies have failed because they were dependent on raising money. They hoped to raise one fund after another fund. That works very well in Silicon Valley. But we are in the Tropical Savanah, you only have one chance. Don’t waste it.

“You may raise your funds once or not be able to raise the second one. But if you just raised money two years ago, you should have known that this money may be the last one you will get in the next five years. So how you use it is important,” he said.

This year’s edition of the Doing Business in Nigeria Conference (DNBC) was themed, ‘Sustainable Transformations: Innovating for Growth.’

According to the convener of the conference, Linda Uneze the managing partner of Maurice Xandra Solutions, the platform was created to promote experience sharing among business professionals in a bid to equip potential investors and entrepreneurs.