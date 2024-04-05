Nigeria has secured a significant position on the global stage by becoming the chair of the Executive Board for the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).

The confirmation of Nigeria as the chair of the board was announced during a meeting between the UN-Habitat office and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development in Abuja on Thursday, April 4, 2024, as revealed in a statement on the ministry’s website.

Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo, the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, on behalf of the Nigerian Government and the Housing Ministry, has accepted the chairmanship position, pledging that Nigeria will fulfill its mission.

Gwarzo commended UN-Habitat and the African Group for their trust in Nigeria’s leadership, attributed to its ongoing dedication and notable role in advancing the African Urban Agenda (AUA) and the 2030 Agenda in the continent. He assured of Nigeria’s dedication to achieving the objectives of UN-Habitat.

The Minister also acknowledged significant progress in Nigeria’s human settlement sector since 2003, attributing it to the strong partnership between UN-Habitat and the Federal Government.

Gwarzo reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to delivering affordable housing in all areas of Nigeria, emphasizing that collaboration with UN-Habitat would maximize results.

“In this wise, UN-Habitat remains a critical partner. We therefore seek more of UN-Habitat’s collaboration in realizing this vision and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Nigeria in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda vision for housing and urban development in Nigeria, aimed at improving the living conditions of Nigerians through Urban Renewal and the development of New Towns” he stated

More insight

Speaking further, Gwarzo expressed hope that ongoing funding for UN-Habitat Programme Support Office (UN-HAPSO) in Nigeria would enhance their partnership and enable the office to effectively support housing and urban development stakeholders at all levels.

“We equally look forward to early commencement and successful implementation of the Work-plan of the extant MoU which is geared towards a more robust human settlements development in the country” the minister added.

On his part, Mathias Spaliviero, the leader of the UN-Habitat delegation, congratulated the Minister on Nigeria’s appointment as the chair of the executive board of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and formally handed over the appointment letter to the Minister of State.

Spaliviero described the executive board as a body consisting of 40-50 member states, tasked with decision-making, evaluating UN-Habitat’s progress against its strategic plan, and providing recommendations.

He revealed that UN-Habitat has offered technical assistance for the National Urban Development policy and committed to continued support until the policy is ratified.