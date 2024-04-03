Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has unveiled the new retirement age for teachers in Osun public schools, setting it at 65 years old, with a corresponding length of service requirement of 40 years.

He reaffirmed the importance of adhering to approved guidelines as a prerequisite to enjoy the new retirement age and length of service.

In a circular issued by Mr. Ayanleye Aina, the Head of Service, on Tuesday in Osogbo, the governor emphasized the need for strict compliance with the outlined guidelines.

The approved guidelines

The circular stipulates that individuals interested in benefiting from the extended retirement age must meet specific criteria as delineated in the guidelines.

Among the requirements outlined in the guidelines, it is stated that teachers seeking to benefit from the scheme must belong to the education cadre recognized in the Scheme of Service.

Additionally, they must be registered with the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), medically fit as certified by a qualified medical practitioner, and free from any disciplinary actions.

Furthermore, eligible officers are required to submit their applications six months before reaching the age of 60 or completing 35 years of service, whichever comes first.

These applications must be endorsed by the Head Teacher/Principal and addressed to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, among other specifications.

It’s important to note that the extension period is not pensionable, as stated in the guidelines.

The circular directed the Ministry of Finance and the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to immediately halt the payment of salaries to individuals who are currently benefiting from the new retirement age without fulfilling the necessary conditions.

In the words of the circular, “I wish to refer to our Circulars Ref. Nos. SMD.61/VOL.III/36 dated 31st May 2022, and SMD.61/Vol.IV/52 dated 20th October, 2023, on the above subject. I reiterate that the conditions stated in the aforementioned Circulars still subsist.”

It continued, “Consequently, all those already enjoying the new retirement age and length of service without fulfilling the necessary prerequisites have, by this circular, ceased to enjoy such benefits until compliance with the Circulars.”

The circular concluded by stressing the need for strict adherence to the guidelines and called on relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of the government to ensure widespread circulation of the circular and strict compliance with its directives.