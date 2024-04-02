The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has urged for equitable regulatory frameworks to safeguard the interests of both consumers and manufacturers.

Ajayi-Kadir, the Director General of MAN made this call-in response to the viral social media incident involving Erisco Foods and a dissatisfied customer, Mrs. Chioma Egodi, who criticized Nagiko Tomato Mix, a product of Erisco Foods, for its sweetness in a Facebook post on September 17, 2023.

What he said

Addressing the need for protective measures, Ajayi-Kadir emphasized, “ While we acknowledge and encourage consumers’ right to voice legitimate complaints through appropriate channels, it is important to hold consumers accountable for spreading false information about local products and attempting to vilify local manufacturers in the public opinion place.

“Hence, the need for equal protection of manufacturers and consumers’ rights.

“The case in question underscores the importance of diligent investigation as carried out by the Lagos State consumer protection agency and the standards organisation of Nigeria which exonerated the manufacturer of the said product.

“The two agencies should actually be commended for unravelling the truth of the case.”

He lauded the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria for conducting thorough investigations that exonerated the manufacturer in question. .

Highlighting the challenging business environment in Nigeria, Ajayi-Kadir emphasised the crucial role of consumer patronage in sustaining local manufacturing businesses.

Ajayi-Kadir advocated for a shift in consumer behavior towards supporting domestic goods and showcasing their quality globally.

Backstory

Nairametrics had previously reported in September 2023, that one Mrs. Chioma Okoli faced arrest after posting a now-deleted Facebook review criticizing Erisco tomato paste for being overly sweet.

Erisco Foods Ltd. promptly refuted the allegation, vowing to defend its reputation against what it deemed malicious attacks. The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), under former CEO Babatunde Irukera, intervened, seeking clarity on the arrest and initiating regulatory procedures. Erisco Food Founder Eric Umeofia mentioned settlement terms but disputed FCCPC’s involvement in Chioma’s release, attributing it instead to her uncle. The incident prompted scrutiny of the product’s registration, leading the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to confirm Eriscofoods’ Nagiko Tomato Mix’s registration in 2021.

In response, Erisco Foods announced plans to sue Okoli for N5 billion, alleging damage to their reputation from her failure to issue a public apology. Okoli’s lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, declared their readiness to counter-sue, asserting that the apology was signed under duress.

Effiong further announced their intention to file a lawsuit against Erisco Foods for violating fundamental human rights and defaming Chioma’s character during an Arise TV interview.

The Nigerian police have also reiterated plans to see the case to fruition. Nigerians did not hesitate to voice their concerns and opinions about Erisco foods in relation to the ongoing dispute on social media.