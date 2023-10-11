The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has called on the government to urgently come up with comprehensive policies that will address lingering constraints limiting local production in the country.

Otunba Francis Meshioye, President of MAN made the call at the association’s 51st Annual General Meeting (AGM) news conference on Wednesday in Lagos.

Meshioye disclosed that the AGM scheduled for October 17 to Oct. 19, 2023, has the theme: “Setting the Agenda for Competitive Manufacturing Under the AFCFTA: What Nigeria Needs to Do.”

According to him, the event’s theme was couched with deep reflection on the growth trajectory of the manufacturing sector in Nigeria and Africa.

“Focus must be on the role of the manufacturing sector in the actualization of the AfCFTA and the integration of the African economy as envisioned in the agenda 2063: ‘The Africa We Want.’

“Currently, the cost of manufacturing is rising daily owing to scarce and unavailable manufacturing inputs that continue to shrink profitability and threaten the existence of the critical sector of the economy,” he said.

Job creation

Meshioye noted that more worrisome was the fact that the sector that should propel job creation, productivity, and economic growth was enmeshed in a series of challenges that constantly limited its contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“Such challenges as epileptic power supply, insecurity, inadequate infrastructure, shortage of foreign exchange and naira depreciation are prevailing issues that are impacting negatively on the sector.

“Government must seek to attract foreign investment that will bring about a reduction in the foreign exchange chase and ensure sufficient foreign exchange inflow that the country requires.

“With a new administration steering the seat of governance, it is pertinent that all hands must be on deck to achieve a vibrant economy that can compete favorably.

“To start with, the government needs to prioritize investment in infrastructure and power, combat insecurity and corruption as well as introduce incentive policies that will make domestic production more attractive than the importation of finished products,” he said.

AfCFTA window

The MAN president emphasized the need for the AfCFTA window to be maximized in such a way that products manufactured in Nigeria would be preferred in terms of quality and pricing.

He noted that until the country addressed the binding constraints that made local products uncompetitive, the benefit of a continental market might end up being a mirage for the largest economy in Africa.

“In the face of these shortcomings, we remain resilient and committed to our collaborative advocacy approach, as we strive towards the attainment of practical ease in doing business.

“We seek an atmosphere that supports favorable competition with our counterparts in other countries, particularly within the continent,” Meshioye said.

“For the manufacturing sector to become competitive, we must all not rest on our oars until we can boast of a sector that guarantees the sustainability of the economy and improvement in the standard of living of the majority of the citizens,” he added.