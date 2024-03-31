The federal government says it has resolved the technical problems related to the uploading of the National Identification Number (NIN) for participants in the presidential conditional grant programme, also known as the trade grant scheme.

The presidential conditional grant program is an initiative directed at Nano Businesses under the Presidential Palliative Program.

The scheme offers a grant of N50,000.00 per beneficiary, aiming to support one million nano businesses across the 774 local government areas.

According to the Minister of Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite, the scheme scheduled to start on March 9, 2024, faced delays because of technical difficulties in uploading applicants’ NIN to the initiative’s portal.

Given the latest update on the grant programme, Uzoka-Anite said all technical issues have been resolved, thereby thanking the applicants for their patience.

“ Attention, applicants of the Presidential Conditional Grant Programme: We’re pleased to announce that the technical issues regarding uploading your NIN have now been resolved. You can now proceed with your application process smoothly. Thank you for your patience,” Uzoka-Anite stated.

Backstory

Earlier, Nairemetrics reported that the federal government stipulated that all participants in the presidential trade grant programme must link their National Identification Numbers (NIN) to their bank accounts to be considered for the grants.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite, made this disclosure in a statement in Abuja last Sunday.

The Minister stated that this requirement complies with the CBN’s recent directive on account verification with NIN.

“Due to new regulations from the Central Bank of Nigeria, it is now required for all applicants to link their National Identification Numbers (NIN) with their bank accounts. We currently do not have a record of the NINs of those who applied.

“Therefore all applicants will receive an SMS from ‘FGGRANTLOAN’ with instructions to submit this information via a secure link. This step is essential for the continuation of the application process.

“Only verified applicants will receive this notification, and NINs must match the applicant’s name for the process to proceed,” she said.

More Insights

In December 2023, the Federal Government of Nigeria released an application portal for its Presidential Conditional Grant for Nano Businesses under the Presidential Palliative Program.

In selecting participants for this initiative, the Federal government will be working in conjunction with State Governments, Ministers, NASME, Senators, and Members of the House of Representatives.

It also plans to allocate 70% of spots to women and youth, 10% to individuals with disabilities, 5% to senior citizens, and 15% to other groups based on specific selection criteria.