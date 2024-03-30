The Akwa Ibom House of Assembly has revealed that the legislative body has allocated N600 million for the enhancement of healthcare facilities in the state.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Health, Mr. Moses Essien, a representative of the YPP-Ibiono constituency, made this disclosure during a media briefing with journalists in Uyo on Friday.

He emphasized that the allocated funds are designated for the maintenance and improvement of state-owned healthcare facilities spread across the three senatorial districts.

The funds allocation

Highlighting the state’s commitment to healthcare development, Essien noted that approximately 85 percent of the 2024 budget is allocated to upgrading facilities in hospitals across Akwa Ibom.

Furthermore, Essien assured the public that the maternal and child hospital project, initiated by the previous administration, will be completed by the end of the year.

He clarified that the project is a collaboration between the Federal Government’s MDG program and the state government, rather than being solely funded by the state government.

Addressing concerns about the project’s progress, Essien stated, “As the chairman of the House Committee on Health in the State House of Assembly, I have engaged with the commissioner for health on numerous occasions, and I have personally met with the governor, who has assured me of the hospital’s completion.”

He further affirmed, “In the 2024 budget, a specific allocation has been set aside for the hospital’s completion, and I have full confidence that the project will be finalized before the year’s end.”