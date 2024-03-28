The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) conducted a targeted enforcement operation at the Garki Modern Market in Abuja on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in a move to uphold consumer rights and combat deceptive practices.

This operation aligns with the Commission’s mandate under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018, specifically focusing on Sections 17(l)(s), 116(2), 124, 125, 138, and 155.

The FCPC bust

The operation aimed to verify the accuracy of weight claims on 25kg and 50kg bags of rice.

The investigation uncovered discrepancies between the stated weight claims and the actual content, indicative of deceptive practices aimed at exploiting consumers.

In response, the FCCPC has summoned the perpetrators to appear before the Commission and provide written undertakings to cease these deceitful practices.

Furthermore, a Mutual Supervisory Understanding (MSU) will be implemented to ensure compliance and monitor the situation closely.

What you should know

FCCPC has announced that consumers should demand full value for their money and scrutinize product claims, particularly regarding the weight of rice packages especially as the festive season approaches.

Any discrepancies have been advised to be promptly reported through the complaint tab on the FCCPC website (fccpc.gov.ng).

Under Section 125 of the FCCPA, businesses are prohibited from making false or deceptive representations about product attributes to consumers.

Section 138 reinforces this, holding manufacturers, importers, distributors, and suppliers accountable for breaches of implied obligations, including product claims.