A year and a half after Oluwabusola Dorcas Olagunju, a graduate student from Ekiti State, relocated across the globe to achieve a master’s degree in project management at Northeastern University’s Roux Institute, she can confidently say the move was extremely rewarding.

“Being an international student has allowed me to broaden my perspectives, developing and gaining a deeper understanding of cross-cultural communication skills,” Olagunju says. “I have had the chance to meet people from diverse backgrounds, exchange ideas with peers from around the world, and explore new ways of thinking and learning to expand my social network.”

Olagunju enrolled in the prestigious project management master’s program at the Roux Institute in September of 2022. The graduate school is part of the Northeastern University global system, one of 13 campuses located around the world. The Roux Institute is based in Portland, Maine, USA, a small coastal city just a two-hour drive from Boston.

The institute’s 84,000-square-foot campus is just steps from the Atlantic Ocean, with expansive views of the islands that surround a busy harbor dotted with commercial fishing vessels, sailboats, and the occasional visiting cruise ship.

Maine, the United States’ most northeastern state, is an apt location for a Northeastern University campus. The Roux Institute, which opened its doors in 2020, is dedicated to educating students in high-tech, high-demand fields such as data and computer science, artificial intelligence, machine learning, biotechnology, engineering, project management, and more. Olagunju’s master’s in project management, with a concentration in leadership, will set her up for numerous career opportunities in the U.S. and beyond.

The Roux Institute deploys Northeastern University’s “experiential learning” model, giving students opportunities to participate in hands-on projects and work with leading companies to solve real-world business challenges. The Roux Institute also uses a “cooperative education” model, meaning students can alternate semesters of academic study with full- or part-time work at a position and company relevant to their field of study, allowing them to learn and grow outside the confines of the classroom.

For students interested in exploring an international educational experience at Northeastern University’s the Roux Institute, enrollment at the Roux Institute is easy and accessible. Enrollment counsellors are on staff to guide every applicant through each step of the application process, and generous scholarship opportunities are available to all students — the Roux Institute has already awarded $27.5 million in scholarships to students since its inception.

Although settling in a brand-new country and culture can be challenging, Olagunju says the resources and support provided by the Roux Institute have helped her adjust, and she’s been able to carve out a diverse and supportive community for herself. She even founded the Roux African Student Association, a student interest group that allows fellow African students to connect, as well as share their cultures with other students.

Olagunju encourages others to explore the opportunities the Roux Institute has for international students. Students at the Roux hail from 37 different countries around the world, making up approximately 40% of the student body.

To learn more about the Roux Institute or begin your enrollment process, connect with a Roux Enrollment counsellor here or email enrollroux@northeastern.edu.