The opening of the first store in the UK marks a significant milestone for Deji & Kola, the leading fashion brand in Nigeria.

“This is a testament to our unwavering dedication to creativity, culture, and customer satisfaction as we embark on this exciting journey,” says the Creative Lead & Co-founder, Kolapo Olabintan in an opening statement.

Aligning Creativity, Unit Economics & Scale (The UK Journey)

Deji & Kola founded in 2017 by two brothers, has made its debut in the United Kingdom with the opening of its first store in Kent. The 1162.5 sq ft store is located at 34, St. Georges Shopping Center, Gravesend, DA11 OTA, United Kingdom. As the fashion world closely monitors this milestone, let’s delve into the significance of this strategic move.

“The choice of location for our inaugural UK store is not random. Kent, which is 46 miles away from London, the global fashion capital, offers a strong tapestry of culture, style, and diversity—a perfect canvas for our brand to test yet another hypothesis of scaling internationally. In May 2023, our brand opened our first international store in Calgary, Canada.” Says Kolapo Olabintan

The Deji & Kola HQ – Lekki, Lagos Nigeria

The brand currently serves over 50% of its customers internationally with the US, Canada & UK taking the lead in sales. With a sizable Nigerian community in the UK, estimated at over 200,000 individuals, according to recent census data, the expansion holds particular significance.

The brand recognizes the importance of catering for this demographic, offering a touch of home with its exquisite collections while also appealing to a broader audience seeking authentic, culturally rich fashion experiences.

The new collection-themed ‘Sundown on Mars’ showcases the blend of earthly elegance and the enigmatic allure of the Red Planet. ‘Sundown in Mars’ evokes a Sci-fi metaphor.

Deji and Kola UK will welcome its teeming customers to a preview of its collection in the Kent, UK store on the 23rd of March 2023 from 10 am prompt. The Customers will have the opportunity to interact with the brand, review the clothing and raise awareness about the community and its environs.