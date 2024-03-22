President Bola Tinubu has dismissed claims that the Senate added more than N3.7 trillion to the 2024 budget, asserting that the legislative body’s reputation remains unblemished.

Speaking from the State House in Abuja on Thursday, the President stated that the individuals making these accusations lack understanding of the arithmetic involved in the 2024 budget.

He lauded the Senate for expediting the budget, and he commended the lawmakers for their work up to this point.

“I know the arithmetic of the budget and the numbers that I brought to the National Assembly, and I know what numbers came back. I appreciate all of you for the expeditious handling of the budget. Thank you very much.

“Those who are talking about malicious embellishment in the budget; they did not understand the arithmetic and did not refer to the baseline of what I brought. But your integrity is intact,” he said.

Furthermore, the president noted that the country’s revenue generation has increased under his leadership.

He mentioned that the nation is nearing a turning point in its economic struggles, highlighting that revenue has increased.

He emphasized the importance of expenditure control and better management.

“I am grateful for what you have been doing. The natural challenge we are facing will be over. On the current economic difficulty, we are about turning the corner.

“Our revenue has improved. All we have to do is to control expenditure and manage ourselves better.

“Light is at the end of the tunnel, and Nigerians will soon smile again,” he added.

What you should know

Senator Abdul Ningi from Bauchi Central ignited controversy among federal legislators with claims of budget padding, accusing some members of acquiring disproportionate funds for constituency projects.

For instance, Senator Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe, during a session on the Senate floor, revealed that senior senators were allocated N500 million each in the 2024 budget.

Moreover, the Red Chamber suspended Senator Abdul Ningi for accusing the Senate of budget padding with no evidence to demonstrate the validity of his allegations.

Ningi was suspended for three months.

The Red Chamber’s decision came after Adeola Olamilekan, the Senate Committee on Appropriations Chairman, raised a point of order during a plenary meeting.