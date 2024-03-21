Regular buyers and users of luxury items all know that owning a luxury item brings a feeling. It is a feeling that translates into almost every aspect of our being.

It is a feeling of exhilaration, excitement, and pride.

This is why celebrities like to flaunt the luxury things that they own because it passes a message. Not just to the public but also to themselves, they are “worthy”. It is a reminder of what they have achieved, the obstacles they have surmounted, and the battles they have won.

The thing, however, is that human needs are insatiable. It doesn’t matter how many things we have achieved; there will always be something new. So what do we do? Do we keep piling things one on the other, or do we allow the growth to translate into letting some things go (as it should)?

You may need cash urgently or be tired of a particular luxury investment. Whatever your reason for selling your luxury investment product, you can do a few things with it.

Put it in a trust

High-value luxury items you are tired of can be put in a trust for a loved one. If the luxury item adheres to all the requirements for luxury investment products like luxury watches and jewellery, it will most likely retain its value or even appreciate over time while providing future financial security for you or your loved one. Some people often buy luxury items like gold or diamonds just to put in a trust for their retirement. The opportunities for using luxury investment items to secure the future are abundant, and you should take advantage of them.

Pawn it at a pawnshop in Nigeria

Your luxury investment item can be used as collateral against a loan if your reason for disposal is that you need urgent financial assistance. Many people will experience a moment of economic need when they are desperate to get some money.

This time could be a good time to pawn your item. Usually, the item you pawn will be of a higher financial value than the amount of money you take, and you will receive your pawned item back as soon as you pay back the loan. This monetary system has helped many people endure financial crises without stress and get back on their feet quickly.

Sell it

Another alternative to do with your luxury investment items, such as wristwatches, gold or diamond jewellery, etc, is to sell them outright. If you would instead not go through the hassle of paying back a loan to a pawnbroker, the alternative is to sell the product outright.

This takes the additional worry of paying back a loan off your plate, and you can enjoy the proceeds of selling your luxury investment goods.

When to pawn and when to sell a luxury item?

The difference between pawning and selling an item is that pawning requires you to take a loan against the item. If you default on the loan, you will lose the luxury item.

You usually cannot get the total value of a pawned item in a loan, so defaulting on the loan could mean a bit of financial loss.

Selling, however, means that you get the full value of the resale price of the product, depending on the results of an appraisal. You don’t have to make any return payments, and the items are often resold to someone else later.

You can pawn a luxury item if you are sure you can pay back your loan and interest on schedule. Your item will be returned once you have finished paying your loan. People who pawn items often do so because they are not ready to part with it finally. You should consider your options very closely before you make a decision.

Where can I sell my luxury investment item in Nigeria

