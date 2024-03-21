The United States has launched the Africa Creative TV initiative (ACTV) and American Music Mentorship Program (AMPP), to foster exchange and residencies of creatives to the United States.

In addition, plans are underway to establish a ‘Window on America’ hub at the University of Lagos campus.

The U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Educational & Cultural Affairs Lee Satterfield stated this during a policy speech seen by Nairametrics on the the “Importance of Cultural Diplomacy in Africa.”

The Africa Creative TV initiative and the American Music Mentorship Program are Community College Initiative programs which are set up to become avenues for professional development and networking.

Additionally, The ‘Window on America’ hub will provide information on studying in the United States, opportunities for workforce development training, exposure to American culture, and access to fast and free Internet for university students and faculty.

About ACTV and AMPP

Satterfield spoke more about ACTV and AMMP.

He said that the U.S has launched Africa Creative TV initiative (ACTV), which is groundbreaking professional development program tailored specifically for TV writers, producers, and below-the-line professionals.

ACTV will nurture professional growth and facilitate networking opportunities for television professionals across a wide range of technical fields, such as art direction, cinematography, editing, and line producing.

In 2024, the Africa Creative TV initiative will select eight TV projects to participate in a comprehensive four-week residency in Los Angeles at the University of Southern California. During this residency, participants will collaborate closely with U.S. professionals to refine their skills and prepare for the complexities of writing, development, and production.

In addition to ACTV, the US launched American Music Mentorship Program (AMMP), a collaborative initiative between the U.S. Department of State and the Grammys

AMMP aims to bring international mid-career music industry professionals to the United States for mentorship and networking opportunities. The program is designed to cultivate a thriving professional music industry ecosystem locally, nurture creative talent, and strengthen the global creative economy

Utilizing education for the creative economy

Satterfield underscored how the United States has been utilizing education to unlock the potential of the creative economy.

In recounting the profound relationship between the United States and Nigeria, Satterfield mentioned the academic endeavors of over 17,000 Nigerian students studying in the U.S. last year, and the cultural exchange facilitated by artists and athletes.

He also spoke about The Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders which is celebrated for its impactful role in fostering continental development. In addition, he mentioned other partnerships with U.S. tech giants through the TechWomen and TechGirls which aims to promote inclusive economic growth.

He indicated that the United States has announced its commitment to expanding opportunities in Nigeria’s creative industries, particularly in technology and innovation.

However, Satterfield advised that further exploration needs to be done of these opportunities through the U.S. Mission’s social media channels, expressing confidence in the U.S.-Nigeria partnership’s ability to address shared challenges and forge a brighter future for Nigeria, Africa, and the world.