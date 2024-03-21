The Federal Government has declared that the land transport sub-sector is on the brink of a transformative shift with the imminent implementation of the National Land Transport Policy.

Minister of Transportation, Saidu Alkali, made this known on Wednesday while delivering his keynote address at the stakeholders’ validation forum, which was convened to enable the review and validation of the draft policy document of the National Land Transportation Policy (NLTP), according to a statement on the Ministry’s website.

Alkali noted that the land transport sub-sector was presently the weakest link in the whole transportation sector in the transport and logistics value chain, hence the need for a policy that will engender its transformation, particularly since it is the major linkage to social, regional, national, and international markets.

The Minister of Transportation articulated the urgency of the validation exercise of the policy by the stakeholders, to produce a document that will serve and foster sustainable growth for the transportation sub-sector and Nigeria at large, so it can be presented to the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The statement emphasized transportation’s vital role in boosting sectors like agriculture, commerce, tourism, industry, education, and the blue economy. It stressed that the National Land Transport Policy’s successful implementation will guide the transportation sector to effectively drive growth in these areas.

Moreover, stakeholders from diverse backgrounds within the transportation sector – including operators, regulators, academia, research institutes, and others – acknowledged their responsibility in validating the draft NLTP policy.

They recognized the importance of pooling together their varied perspectives, expertise, and insights to shape the policy into a comprehensive framework aimed at addressing the multifaceted challenges confronting the land transportation system in the country.

“It is a policy that will reduce congestion, improve connectivity in both urban and rural areas and foster a sustainable and inclusive Transport System,” the stakeholders highlighted.

The draft policy provides a comprehensive overview of Nigeria’s land transportation system, including rail, road, pipeline, and intermodal connectivity to waterways, seaports, and airports. It addresses key issues such as climate change, capacity building, inclusive transportation, and implementation strategies recognizing interactions between transport modes.

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Transportation/Marine and Blue Economy, Olufemi Oloruntola, highlighted the collaborative effort behind the NLTP’s development, stressing its importance for the nation’s socio-economic growth.

He emphasized the Ministry’s establishment of a dedicated think-tank committee to formulate the policy framework and urged stakeholders to evaluate it critically, considering both immediate needs and long-term vision for Nigerian transportation.