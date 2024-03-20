The Honourable Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle MON, has affirmed that the 2024 budget allocation for Defence Health Maintenance Limited (DHML) will bolster its operational efficiency in supporting the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Dr. Matawalle made this declaration during the 34th meeting of the DHML’s Board of Directors convened at Ship House.

In his address to the Board members, Dr. Matawalle lauded the budget allocation as a testament to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR’s Renewed Hope Agenda, underscoring the administration’s commitment to prioritizing the welfare of the Nigerian Military.

He urged the Board to exercise prudence and effectiveness in resource management to fulfill DHML’s mandate.

Furthermore, Dr. Matawalle commended the Board’s approval of a severance allowance equivalent to 40% of staff basic salary, emphasizing the organization’s dedication to staff welfare.

Highlighting DHML’s pivotal role in providing healthcare services to veterans, the Minister reiterated the government’s pledge to prioritize quality healthcare for veterans and citizens alike.

The meeting saw the participation of Board members, including Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana mni, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry; General Christopher G. Musa OFR, Chief of Defence Staff; Lieutenant General Toreeb Abiodun Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff; Vice Admiral I. Emmanuel Ogalla, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff.

Also present were Surgeon Rear Admiral AB Afolayan (Rtd), Managing Director of DHML; Brigadier General MN Inuwa, Principal General Staff Officer to the Honourable Minister of State for Defence; and senior officials from DHML.

In his directives, the Minister mandated the formation of a technical committee tasked with addressing operational challenges facing the organization.