The Board of Transcorp Hotels Plc has announced the appointment of Dr Oluwatoyin Madein as a Non-Executive Director.

This was contained in the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public obtained by Nairametrics.

According to the statement signed by Stanley Chikwendu, Dr Madein represents the interest of one of the Company’s significant shareholders, the Ministry of Finance Incorporated, on the Board.

The statement reads:

“We write to formally notify the investing public and the Nigerian Exchange Limited that the Board of Directors of Transcorp Hotels Plc on March 5, 2024, approved the appointment of Dr Oluwatoyin Madein as a Non-Executive Director.

Profile of Dr Oluwatoyin Madein

According to the company, Dr Madein is currently the Accountant-General of the Federation and has served variously as Assistant Director, Deputy Director, and Director, Finance and Account in the Federal Civil Service.

She is an alumnus of Walden University, USA, where she obtained her PhD in Management (Finance). She also obtained an MBA from Ogun State University.

Dr Madein holds the Fellowship of various professional bodies, including the Association of Chartered and Certified Accountants, UK, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, and the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, among others.

The board noted that as a Company that places a great premium on governance as a performance enabler, “we believe that this appointment will further strengthen the Board’s oversight functions, and thereby enhance value creation and delivery for all stakeholders”.