The Federal Ministry of Health has a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Federal Ministry of Health and Univercells SA, a Belgian public limited liability company in Brussels.

This agreement underscores a pivotal step towards adopting biotechnology in Nigeria and establishing essential infrastructure for local research, development, and manufacturing of medicines crucial to human and animal health.

The coordinating minister of health and social welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, said that the ministry embarked on the initiative in a bid to enhance Nigeria’s healthcare sector and foster the domestic production of lifesaving medicines, vaccines, and biologics.

According to health minister, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, this is a part of the presidential Initiative which aims to unlock Nigeria’s healthcare value chain and restructure the nation’s health product manufacturing ecosystem.

The memorandum of understanding

The MoU focuses on facilitating cooperation between Nigeria and Univercells SA to enhance training capabilities and establish necessary infrastructure for biotech advancement.

The collaboration aims to revolutionise the availability and affordability of essential biotechnology products in Nigeria.

Expressing gratitude to the leadership of Univercells SA, the Federal Ministry of Health said it was optimistic about the positive impact this partnership will have on Nigeria’s healthcare landscape.

Through this collaboration, which encompasses various subsidiaries of Univercells SA, the Federal Ministry of Health aims to expedite the development of the biotech sector and improve access to essential healthcare products for all Nigerians.