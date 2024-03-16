President Bola Tinubu has declared that without National Identity Card registration and comprehensive data coverage, it is nearly impossible for the government to provide social welfare measures for the underprivileged in the country.

Speaking at the Forum of State Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the State House in Abuja on Friday, Tinubu assured Nigerians that his administration is tirelessly working to enhance their living standards.

According to him, local authorities must advocate for the acquisition of the National Identification Number (NIN) by citizens, essential for strategic planning, structuring supportive interventions, and integrating them entirely into relief schemes.

“I urge the state chairmen that regardless of party affiliation, let us help citizens by mobilizing them for NIN registration. Not just PVCs.

“Some are poor Nigerians who have not experienced formal education and have no understanding of what NIN is and how it will benefit their lives. We must teach them. We must care for them.

“Without NIN, we can not embark on social security interventions for the vulnerable. We will be making faulty moves without accurate data and iron-clad, digital intervention structures.

“I have established a committee of governors, and it is headed by the Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima. It is working on what must be done to further lift our people,” he stated.

Furthermore, the president highlighted some of the relied programmes currently being rolled out by his administration including student loans, the national consumer credit system, and social welfare for the unemployed and graduates, among others.

“The programme of our government will be truly progressive; student loans, a national consumer credit system, and social welfare for the unemployed, as well as graduates.

“Every Nigerian will find a place of belonging in our country. In the eye of even the biggest hurricane, we will find that place of tranquillity and prosperous harmony for the benefit of all. Nigerians will all partake on this national journey to prosperity,’’ he said.

What you should know

According to recent data, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) issued a National Identification Number (NIN) to 104.16 million Nigerians as of December 31, 2023.

While this data coverage is notably extensive, the country still faces challenges in social welfare integration owing to inadequate data.

According to World Bank Nigeria’s target is 148 million by June 2024 under the Digital Identification for Development (ID4D) project.

In November 2023, the president launched the Electronic Civil Registration and Vital Statistics System (e-CRVS), alongside the National Geospatial Data Repository and the National Coordination Committee on CRVS.

The system Is set to improve the ability of the federal agencies to generate vital statistics on important population events and migration, further enabling the government to design well-tailored, effective and efficient policies, capable of meeting the needs of the Nigerian people.