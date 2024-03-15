President Bola Tinubu has officially appointed Dr. Dennis Brutu Otuaro as the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

This important announcement was made in a statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, on Thursday, as published on the official website of the presidency.

What the statement read:

“President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr. Dennis Brutu Otuaro as Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

“Dr. Otuaro holds a PhD in Comparative Politics & Development Studies; an MSc in Public Administration, and a BSc in Education.

“He had previously served as a top-level executive of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) with a surfeit of experience across multiple sectors, including infrastructure development, security, environmental remediation, as well as oil and gas.

“The President anticipates that the new Administrator will bring his requisite experience and know-how to this role to revamp the Amnesty Programme and advance the realization of its founding purpose and vision.”