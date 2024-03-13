The federal government has appealed to the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) to provide additional funding of $20 million for the Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprise – Niger Delta (LIFE-ND) phase 2 and $5 million grant for Value Chain Development Program (VCDP).

The Nigerian Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, made the appeal during a meeting in Abuja with Dr. Donal Brown, the Associate Vice President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

Sen Kyari expressed gratitude to IFAD for its significant role in tackling the extraordinary challenges within the global food system.

He also requested the disbursement of the $5 million grant for the Value Chain Development Program (VCDP) to enhance the initiative’s effectiveness.

He said, “It is my strong belief that some of the next steps in the implementation of LIFE-ND which include the approval of one year extension, request for $20m additional Financing (AF) and preparation of LIFE-ND phase 2 will be given accelerated attention. I would also like to appeal for the release of $5m ASAP grant to VCDP for climate change adaptation as well as the approval of her request for two-year extension to enable the program to improve on its disbursement status.”

FG committed to agricultural development

He further Nigeria’s strong dedication to enhancing agricultural development and improving livelihoods through its partnership with IFAD and noted that three programs being supported by the organisation will increase the pace of growth in global food systems.

He stated, “It is no doubt that the trio of the Inclusive Agri-Food System Transformation, Smallholder farmers’ empowerment and Innovative Financing are levers of change that offers a unique opportunity to accelerate global food systems growth, leveraging on new sustainable models for better agricultural productivity, safer environment, richer nutrition, and better livelihood for rural communities”

On his part, the Associate Vice President of IFAD, Dr. Donal Brown, mentioned that his visit aims to reinforce the current collaboration and consider future and ongoing projects.

He noted that the government’s promise to settle past dues indicates a robust partnership and signifies its dedication to enhancing this collaboration.