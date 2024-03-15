The acting Chief Executive Officer, of Nigerian Exchange Limited, Mr. Jude Chiemeka has said that Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit, amounting to 30% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP), falls short of the international benchmark of 70% set by the World Bank.

Chiemeka stated this at a forum organized by the National Advisory Council (NAC) of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI) themed ” Exploring Opportunities in Volatile Market- Getting the Best of Infrastructure Funding, Risk Management, and Social Responsibility Investing” held in Lagos.

Speaking on ” Infrastructure Funding via Capital Market Instruments, Chiemeka, explained that robust infrastructure was necessary to grow an economy and improve the quality of life.

Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit

He noted that traditional funding sources like budgets and bank loans could not meet the growing demand for infrastructure investment.

Capital market instruments offer a compelling alternative by tapping into private sector capital. These instruments, which can include stocks, bonds, and venture capital, enable businesses and organizations to thrive.

They can be used to finance a variety of projects, from transportation and energy to water and sanitation. Investors are drawn to the potential for competitive returns on their investments. Many capital market instruments are specifically designed to support environmentally and socially responsible projects, ” Chiemeka said.

Commenting on the Forum, the CISI Country Representative in Nigeria, Dr John Osuoha, urged the members to take advantage of the numerous opportunities that it provides.

“We have received many positive feedback concerning this latest event from those who attended. It was organized free of charge for members, students, and intending members.

Membership of CISI opens you up to global opportunities in the Financial Services Industry. CISI keeps members up-to-date with happenings and developments in the Financial Market worldwide.”, explained Osuoha.

The President, of NAC, Mrs. Ijeoma Onwu, in her welcome address, stated that members of CISI enjoyed numerous benefits, including free Continuing Professional Development and employment opportunities in over 75 countries after certification.