The Association of Coloproctology of Great Britain & Ireland (ACPGBI) has created a fellowship to enhance engagement between surgeons from low and middle-income countries (LMIC) such as Nigeria to visit two hospitals in the United Kingdom and participate in the ACPGBI’s Annual Conference.

Nairametrics learns that this fellowship is for general surgeons who are specialists in the treatment of both benign and cancerous diseases of the colon and rectum from these countries and will receive a grant of up to £5000 towards costs for travel, lodging, and meals.

The ACPGBI will manage the fellowship through surgical societies in low and middle-income countries LMICs, as well as other Global Surgery forums.

Eligibility Criteria

This fellowship is open to all practising general surgeons in low or middle-income countries, as defined by the World Bank Classification.

After the visit, the Fellow will submit a brief written report which will include a description of their experience.

Fellowship Conditions

Successful candidates will visit one or two hospitals in the UK over two weeks as well as attend the Annual Meeting of the ACPGBI.

The candidate will be invited to submit an abstract to present at the annual meeting and be interviewed as part of their selection process.

Travelling Fellowship Grant

The funds will be used to travel to the annual meeting and one or two hospitals where the recipient will be hosted by a member of the ACPGBI.

According to The Association of Coloproctology of Great Britain & Ireland (ACPGBI), the travelling Fellows must submit a complete itinerary to receive funds before travel.

Upon the completion of the fellowship, the Traveling Fellow must provide a summary of expenses including original receipts and a report on their visit.

Timeline

The timelines are stated below:

Application deadline: March 31

Successful applicant notified: April 10

The fellows should submit their complete itinerary: May 15

Deadline for submission of the report of the trip: September 30

Applicants are to send their application here