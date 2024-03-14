President Bola Tinubu has approved the conversion of the Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy in Enugu to a full-fledged University of Allied Health Sciences in a move aimed at bolstering human resources in the health and social welfare sector.

According to the statement signed by the President’s media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, the decision underscores Tinubu’s commitment to enhancing healthcare infrastructure and capacity building across Nigeria.

Under the presidential directive, the Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy in Enugu will henceforth operate as the Federal University of Allied Health Sciences, Enugu, falling under the purview of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

The upgrade

The conversion aligns with Tinubu’s broader vision, particularly as he concurrently serves as the African Union (AU) Champion for Human Resources for Health.

It comes amidst plans to train 120,000 frontline health workers nationwide within 16 months and to double the number of primary health facilities in local communities across all local government areas from 8,800 to over 17,000 in the next three years.

Moreover, the initiative aims to double the number of health personnel graduating from accredited nursing and midwifery institutions over the same period, in a concerted effort to meet the nation’s growing demand for accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare services.