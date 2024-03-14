President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr. James Enimi Omietimi as the Chief Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, for an initial four-year term.

Additionally, Professor Sa’ad Aliyu Ahmed has been reappointed as the Chief Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Abuja for a second consecutive four-year term.

The appointment of CMD, FMC Yenagoa

Dr Omietimi brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having graduated from the University of Port Harcourt in 1994 with a Bachelor of Medicine, and Bachelor of Surgery degree (MBBS).

His specialization in Obstetrics and Gynaecology coupled with his leadership roles, including serving as President of the Association of Resident Doctors and Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Bayelsa State, exemplifies his dedication to healthcare leadership.

He is also a fellow of the West African College of Surgeons and the International College of Surgeons.

The reappointment of CMD, FMC Abuja

Meanwhile, Dr. Sa’ad Ahmed, a distinguished Professor of Pathology at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, continues his tenure as Chief Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre in Abuja.

His extensive qualifications include fellowships from prestigious institutions such as the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, the International College of Surgeons (USA), the College of American Pathologists (USA), and the Central East and Southern Africa College of Pathology (South Africa).

President Tinubu expressed confidence in the newly appointed Chief Medical Directors, expecting them to leverage their expertise to ensure the consistent delivery of quality healthcare services in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, reiterated the President’s commitment to advancing healthcare delivery in Nigeria, underpinned by the appointment of competent and experienced professionals to key leadership positions.