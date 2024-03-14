Amidst the challenges posed by macroeconomic headwinds, entrepreneurs and business enthusiasts are gearing up for the fourth edition of the Doing Business in Nigeria Conference (DBNC) on April 13, 2024 .

This event serves as a vital platform for professionals and enthusiasts to converge, exchange ideas, and explore avenues for growth in Nigeria’s business landscape.

Themed ‘Sustainable Transformations: Innovating For Growth,’ the conference will take place at the Landmark Event Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos. Linda Uneze, the Managing Partner & Founder of Maurice Xandra Solutions, serves as the Convener of this year’s event.

With Nigeria’s inflation rates inching closer to 30%, presenting diverse challenges to the business ecosystem, there is a pressing need for entrepreneurs to embrace innovation to foster sustainable growth. Against this backdrop, DBNC 2024 aims to facilitate knowledge sharing among business professionals, empowering potential investors and entrepreneurs with insights and strategies to navigate these turbulent times.

Moreover, this year’s conference will spotlight female entrepreneurs, aligning with the spirit of Women’s Month and emphasizing the importance of inclusion in driving economic growth and prosperity. Attendees can expect a rich exchange of experiences and perspectives, providing valuable insights and inspiration for all participants.

What we know

The keynotes speakers will address the following topics respectively: Doing Business in Nigeria: The Opportunities, Challenges & Realities; The Economic Impact of Empowering Female Entrepreneurs; Navigating Nigeria’s Business Frontier;

There are three keynote speakers lined up for the upcoming sessions. Mitchell Elegbe, the Founder and Group CEO of Interswitch, will share insights alongside Binta Max-Gbinije, Chief Executive of BMG7even, and Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic IBTC Bank.

Additionally, the panel sessions for 2024 will feature prominent figures discussing vital topics. The first panel, titled “Doing Business in Nigeria: The Opportunities, Challenges & Realities,” will include John Uwajumoju, Special Adviser to the President on Industry, Trade, and Investment for the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Yemi Keri, CEO of Heckerbella Limited, Chidi Iwuchukwu, Head of Investment Banking West Africa at Rand Merchant Bank, Ibrahim Salau, HCSE Director at BUA Cement, MD of EnvAccord Limited, and Fola Akinrinlola, Channels Director, Sub-Saharan Africa, at General Electric Healthcare.

What you should know

For business owners, this event presents an opportunity to pitch their ideas, promoting job creation and wealth-building.

Entries will undergo pre-screening by an independent audit entity, and four businesses will be selected to present live to a panel of judges during the conference.

Two winners will receive grants of ₦5 million and ₦2 million for the 1st and 2nd positions, respectively, distributed in three tranches tied to predetermined milestones.

The second panel session, titled “Catalysts for Success: Strategic Business Growth Approaches,” will feature Dr. Tony Okpanachi, CEO of the Development Bank of Nigeria, Jane Egerton-Idehen, MD/CEO of Nigerian Communications Satellite Ltd (NIGCOMSAT), Chantelle Abdul, GMD/CEO of Mojec Group, Ejiro Gray, Director of Governance & Sustainability at Sahara Group, and Aruoture “Rotus” Oddiri, TV Host at Arise Media Group, who will also serve as the Master of Ceremony.

Aspiring grant winners will have their pitches evaluated by esteemed judges from the 2023 event, including Dr. Andrew S. Nevin, a global iconoclastic thinker and doer, Paul Onwuanibe, Group CEO of Landmark Africa Group, and Olufunke Jones, Group Head of Corporate Banking at Providence Bank.