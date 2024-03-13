As part of Olam Agri’s engagements and conversations, a delegation led by Anil Nair, Country Head & Managing Director of Olam Agri in Nigeria recently paid a courtesy call on the Vice President of the Federal Republic Of Nigeria; His Excellency Senator Kashim Shettima GCON in Abuja.

Discussions centred around Olam Agri leveraging its three decades of experience and expertise in Nigeria across food and agricultural value chains to accentuate and sustainably advance Nigeria’s food security initiatives.

Olam Agri reiterated its intent to continue to collaborate and cooperate with the Federal Government of Nigeria to ensure food security and sustainability.3

Other members of the delegation were Ade Adefeko, Director of Corporate and Regulatory Affairs, at Olam Agri and Dr Umaru Ismail, Chief Agronomist at Olam Agri’s Rice Farm.