Binance stated it restricted 281 accounts belonging to Nigerian residents due to money laundering concerns in 2022 and extensively collaborated with the FG to protect users from illicit activity.

Binance’s team also highlighted in a press release that it visited the country twice in the 4th quarter, and the company’s Law Enforcement Training team delivered two full-day sessions to EFCC officials with more than 30 investigators attending each.

The financial crime compliance (FCC) teams at Binance received 626 information requests between June 2020 and February 2024, about investigations that were relevant to Nigeria or from law enforcement agencies in Nigeria. The average time between submission and resolution for these requests was 37.4 hours.

“The Nigeria Police Force, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and INTERPOL Nigeria were among the many organizations that benefited from the information we supplied in their efforts to combat crimes ranging from money laundering, kidnapping, extortion, and scams. “

The company claimed to have provided a thorough rundown of Binance’s operations and trained Nigerian law enforcement officials on the function of exchanges in the digital asset ecosystem.

We also presented several case studies, some of which included suspects from Nigeria. Nigerian investigators gave both sessions overwhelmingly positive feedback and indicated a strong desire to continue this format of cooperation.

The exchange also conducted a three-hour online workshop for seventy EFCC officials in August 2023. The workshop’s main objectives were to interpret Binance’s operational responses and determine how best to use our help.

“We worked closely with the authorities to safeguard users from illegal activity in a well-publicized action that occurred in January 2022, restricting 281 accounts that belonged to Nigerian residents because of worries about money laundering ,” it added.

Almost half of all fintech investments made in Africa between 2019 and 2023 will go into Nigeria, according to the Crypto exchange, whose fintech ecosystem is booming.

Operating alongside well-established global players like Binance is crucial for the harmonious growth of this ecosystem, which includes dynamic local startups.

As the nation’s financial technology adoption picks up speed, regulators and law enforcement should be able to count on top-tier partners who have a track record of productive partnerships with Nigerian and international authorities.

In the future, as we collaborate to ensure every Nigerian has prosperity, we look forward to carrying on these positive interactions.