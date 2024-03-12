Joe Abah, a former director-general of Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), has provided ten robust guidelines for the practical and comprehensive application of the Oronsaye report.

The 2012 report, known as the Stephen Oronsaye report, details the overhaul of the federal government’s ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

The report was published during the administration of former president Goodluck Jonathan, and the white paper was submitted to president Buhari by a committee in 2022.

Meanwhile on February 26, the Bola Tinubu administration announced it would enact “aspects” of the report, with the intention to lower the cost of governance.

In a report published by Agora Policy, Abah pointed out the difficulty in establishing a direct evaluation method of the report, noting that many agencies were yet to be formed in 2012 when it was first published.

He, however, offered ten different recommendations to the government on how it can seamlessly and practically enact the policy of the report, thus reducing the cost of government.

Below are the recommendations according to Joe Abah:

Mergers require time: Government should realise that mergers are complex endeavours that require time, expertise, planning and resources. Merger Cost Money: Mergers cost money and there is a need to provide a budget for the exercise. Sub-committee for Agencies: In addition to the 10-member committee announced by the government, it would be important to set up merger committees for each agency that is to be merged. Public Awareness :There is a need to sensitise the public about what is realistically achievable in the 12 weeks that the 10-member committee has been given. Six months Minimum: It would be prudent to allow a minimum of six months if things are to be done properly. Audit of Assets: There should be an immediate independent audit of assets, as well as staff audits, of all the agencies affected. Review of Agencies: There should be a review of mandates, management arrangements and organisational strcutures to ensure that the new organisations that emerge are appropriately sized and fit-for-purpose. Audit of Staff: There is a need to rationalise staffing. This should be done sequentially, starting with redeploying people to other parts of the public service where their skills may be needed. However, it would be better to be upfront with the public and the trade unions that some people would have to go. Efforts should be made to offer enhanced packages for people to go, first on voluntary basis. Need for Consistency of Principles: The process for subsuming agencies under other agencies, relocating them to new ministries or abolishing them should use the same principles, including audit of assets, staff audits and rationalisation of staff. Record Keeping: The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation should improve on its record keeping, particularly for important reports like the Joda, Ayida and Oronsaye reports and ensure that they are posted online for ease of access.

What you should know

For a long period of time, there have been a sustained campaign for cutting the cost of governance as a mechanism for economic development and nation building.

However, many fear that this approach might result into the loss of jobs, the reduction of bureaucratic involvement in the welfare of the people as well as laxity the regulatory framework of industries and sector.

While opinions differ in methods of cutting government wastage, bureaucratic malfeasance and duplication of responsibilities in civil service, the Oronsaye report offers a comprehensive, scientific and research-based approach to ensuring the total restructuring of Nigeria’s public service.

Published in 2012 by a committee set up by former president Jonathan, its recommendations provide ways through which the government can encourage efficiency in public service, reduce bureaucratic overreach and curb corruption.

Taking the bull by the horns, the president Tinubu-led administration said it will implement some aspects of the report.

The administration said 30 agencies will be merged; nine agencies will be subsumed under existing agencies; and four agencies will be relocated from their current ministries.