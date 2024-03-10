The African Union(AU) says that the reported mass abductions by terrorists in Nigeria and other parts of Africa illustrate a pervading threat to the affected country’s stability.

The Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union, H.E. Moussa Mahamat Faki, revealed this in a statement tweeted by the AU on Sunday while strongly condemning the mass abduction of schoolchildren and women in Kaduna on Thursday 7 March 2024.

The abduction followed an armed attack by bandits on the village of Kuriga, in Kaduna, northwestern Nigeria.

The AU chairperson described terrorism as a despicable act that needs to stop recurring in the continent.

Faki stated,

“ The Chairperson calls for the immediate and unconditional release of the abducted children and women.

“He affirms that this despicable act is a further illustration of the pervading threat posed by terrorism, violent extremism, and banditry to the peace and stability of the Nigerian State, the West African region, and the Continent as a whole .

The attack in Kaduna state is the second mass abduction in the last seven days, after Borno state.

These terrorists, in several instances, usually demand financial ransom from the families of the abductees.

But President Bola Tinubu has ordered the armed forces to take down the kidnappers, saying “ I am confident that the victims will be rescued .”

Amnesty International claims, mass abductions of “ more than 400 displaced people in Borno state and 287 students and teachers in Kuriga Kaduna state are a shocking indictment of the authorities’ persistent failure to protect people from attacks by armed groups that have killed thousands of Nigerians in the last five years .”

Nairametrics gathers that abductions usually bring frustration to families and also threaten the economic progression of an area.

Based on the Terrorism(Prevention and Prohibition) Act, kidnapping remains a criminal act in Nigeria subject to stiff penalties.