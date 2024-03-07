The Central Bank of Nigeria has mandated Microfinance banks, Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs) and Development Financial Institutions (DFIs) to ensure they submit their financial returns monthly through the FinA application or risk sanctions.

The apex bank disclosed this in three separate letters signed by its Director of Financial Policy and Regulatory department, Valentine Ururuka, PhD to the financial institutions under the categories listed.

According to the letter, the CBN warned that all financial institutions under the categories listed should submit the monthly FinA on or before the 5th of the next month.

For Microfinance banks, it stated, “the Central bank of Nigeria has observed with dismay the late and non-rendition of periodic returns on FinA by Microfinance banks. All MFBs are therefore reminded on the provisions of section 24 of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA), 2020, and other extant regulation on timely rendition of regulatory returns.

“Consequently, all MFBs are to ensure that their monthly FinA returns are submitted on or before the 5 th day after the month end. Where the 5 th day falls on the weekend or public holiday, returns shall be submitted the previous work day.

PMBs and DFIs

“Consequently, all PMBs are to ensure that their monthly FinA returns are submitted on or before the 5th day after the month end. Where the 5th day falls on the weekend or public holiday, returns shall be submitted the previous workday.”

The same warning on failure to render the regulatory returns at the stipulated time was also issued to both PMBs and DFIs.